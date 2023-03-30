Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 4.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.25. 249,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 517,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.