Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.