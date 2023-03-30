Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Brian A. Markison Sells 13,290 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,078,217.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,269.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 575,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,462. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 233.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

