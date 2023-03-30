Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.19. 159,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.