Lantz Financial LLC Buys 119 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.76. 170,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.