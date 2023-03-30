Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. 260,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

