Lantz Financial LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 276,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.