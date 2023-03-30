Lantz Financial LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.18. 282,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

