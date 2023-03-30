Lantz Financial LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 859,963 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

