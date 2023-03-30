LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.99

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.99 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

