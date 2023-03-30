Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 285,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

