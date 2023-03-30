Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLESY stock remained flat at $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.