Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %
LEN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.32. 669,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,358. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Lennar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Featured Stories
