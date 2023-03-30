Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,081 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

