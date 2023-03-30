Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,045 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 469,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.