Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. 1,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,033. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

