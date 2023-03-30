Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.30. 896,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

