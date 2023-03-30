Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,561 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 85,811 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 89,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,483. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

