LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

