LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFG traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.98. 859,963 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

