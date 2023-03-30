LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CFO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 8,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

