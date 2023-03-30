LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 503,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.