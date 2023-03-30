LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $2.67 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF makes up 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 543,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSEP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 5,101 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

