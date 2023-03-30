LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 9,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,036. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

