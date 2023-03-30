LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.86. 433,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,365. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

