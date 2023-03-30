LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 512,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,894,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,778. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

