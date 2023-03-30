LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 197,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,785. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.