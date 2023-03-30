LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

