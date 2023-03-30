Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.16. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 1,103,009 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $935.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

