Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.