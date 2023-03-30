Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

