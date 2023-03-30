Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,392 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

