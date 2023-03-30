Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

