Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $302,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHX opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

