Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.6 %

ICE stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

