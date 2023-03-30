Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 5.5%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 1,550,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,200,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

