Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.40) price target on the stock.

Life Science REIT Price Performance

LON LABS opened at GBX 58 ($0.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.59. Life Science REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.20 ($1.27).

Life Science REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

