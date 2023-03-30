Lightning eMotors (ZEV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV):

3/15/2023 – Lightning eMotors had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50.

3/14/2023 – Lightning eMotors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Lightning eMotors had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50.

3/13/2023 – Lightning eMotors was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 1,247,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

