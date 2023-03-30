LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.64. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
