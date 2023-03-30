LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.64. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

