Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.53. 59,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 318,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

