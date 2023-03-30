Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

