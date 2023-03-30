LINK (LN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $846,207.99

LINK (LN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. LINK has a market capitalization of $274.51 million and $846,207.99 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $40.76 or 0.00142171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

