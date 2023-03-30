Lisk (LSK) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.51 million and $3.22 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,584,507 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

