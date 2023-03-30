Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $245.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,788,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,757,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00485499 USD and is up 27.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $634.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
