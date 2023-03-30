Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

