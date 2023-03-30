Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,452 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 499,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

