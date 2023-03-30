Long Walk Management LP Reduces Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Long Walk Management LP cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 25.8% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,339 shares of company stock worth $25,747,150. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

