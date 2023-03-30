Loom Network Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $73.30 million and $22.61 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

