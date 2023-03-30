Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Loop Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:LPENF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. Loop Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Get Loop Energy alerts:

Loop Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.