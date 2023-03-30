Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Loop Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:LPENF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. Loop Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
Loop Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loop Energy (LPENF)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.