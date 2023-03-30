Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac updated its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 5.2 %

Lovesac stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

